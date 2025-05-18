ISRO launches the EOS-09 satellite aboard PSLV-C61

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched EOS-09 aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) on Sunday. This is ISRO's 101st satellite launch. This is the 63rd flight of the PSLV and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration.(ISRO - X)

The PSLV vehicle was launched at 5:59am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. According to ANI, this is the 63rd flight of the PSLV and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 63rd mission, is carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-09), which can capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface under all weather conditions.

The satellite's continuous imaging is crucial for agriculture, forestry monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, and national security.

Earlier on Friday, ISRO chairman V Narayanan offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, seeking blessings for the mission's successful launch.

Narayanan participated in the ritual and placed a miniature model of PSLV-C61 at the deity’s feet, seeking blessings for the mission’s success and safety, according to PTI.

"This 101st mission with PSLV-C61 will mark a major milestone for ISRO, showcasing India’s all-weather earth observation capabilities and reinforcing the country’s commitment to space-based solutions," Narayanan told reporters.

Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit said EOS-09 is a follow-on mission to the earlier RISAT-1 satellite. "This launch is strategically timed," he said.

"It strengthens monitoring at borders and coasts, particularly concerning sensitive areas. The satellite can detect ingress or suspicious movement deemed vital in anti-terror operations, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor," he added.

More about the EOS-09 satellite

With a weight of approximately 1,696.24 kg, the EOS-09 satellite will become part of the constellation of Earth Observation satellites, designed to provide enhanced real-time coverage across the extensive territory of the country.

The EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) is a follow-on to the RISAT-1 satellite, which is equipped with a similar configuration. According to PTI, it complements and supplements data from the Resourcesat, Cartosat, and RISAT-2B Series satellites.

The Earth Observation Satellite-09 is a repeat satellite of EOS-04 launched in 2022. It has been designed with the mission objective to ensure remote sensing data for the user community engaged in operational applications and to improve the frequency of observation.