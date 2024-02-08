 ISRO to launch weather satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ISRO to launch weather satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17

ISRO to launch weather satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Feb 08, 2024 06:11 PM IST

ISRO to launch meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS on Feb 17 at 5:30pm

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its meteorological and disaster warning satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17 at 5:30pm.

ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission.(ISRO/X)
ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission.(ISRO/X)

What is INSAT-3DS, ISRO's next launch?

• INSAT-3DS is specifically designed to provide advanced meteorological observations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

• The satellite is equipped with cutting-edge payloads, including a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder for meteorological observations, ensuring high-quality data collection.

• INSAT-3DS features essential communication payloads, such as the Data Relay Transponder (DRT). This instrument receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

• The SAS&R transponder is a crucial component incorporated into the satellite. It plays a vital role in relaying distress signals and alert detections from beacon transmitters, contributing to global search and rescue services.

• With its advanced payloads and communication features, INSAT-3DS is well-equipped to monitor land and ocean surfaces, providing valuable data for disaster warning systems and contributing to early-warning capabilities.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
