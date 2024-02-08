ISRO to launch weather satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its meteorological and disaster warning satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17 at 5:30pm. ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission.(ISRO/X)

What is INSAT-3DS, ISRO's next launch?

• INSAT-3DS is specifically designed to provide advanced meteorological observations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

• The satellite is equipped with cutting-edge payloads, including a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder for meteorological observations, ensuring high-quality data collection.

• INSAT-3DS features essential communication payloads, such as the Data Relay Transponder (DRT). This instrument receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

• The SAS&R transponder is a crucial component incorporated into the satellite. It plays a vital role in relaying distress signals and alert detections from beacon transmitters, contributing to global search and rescue services.

• With its advanced payloads and communication features, INSAT-3DS is well-equipped to monitor land and ocean surfaces, providing valuable data for disaster warning systems and contributing to early-warning capabilities.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.