India's ISRO and US' NASA to launch NISAR satellite on July 30. All you need to know about it

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will launch a satellite, NISAR, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 30 at 5.40pm. India's GSLV-F16 rocket will inject the Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite into a 743-km Sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 98.4 degrees.(X/ISRO)

The launch of satellite NISAR, the first joint Earth observation satellite by ISRO and NASA, will mark a key milestone in Earth observation technology.

What is NISAR?