How much did ISRO pay for Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to ISS?

Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO astronaut and IAF group captain, is set to re-enter Earth on Tuesday. The astronaut's return home comes after a 20-day mission at the International Space Station or ISS as part of the Axiom-4 Mission. Shukla, along with commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu of Poland and Hungary, are expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego.(File Pic)

Shubhanshu Shukla, along with commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu of Poland and Hungary, are expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego at 3 pm IST.

Upon his return, the ISRO astronaut is set to undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme to adapt back to Earth's gravity.

"Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity," said an official statement from ISRO.

How much did ISRO pay for Shubhanshu Shukla's mission?

According to reports, the Indian Space Research Organisation paid around ₹550 crore for the mission to the International Space Station.

The BBC reported that the ISRO paid around ₹500 crore ($59m; £43m) to secure a seat for group captain Shukla on Axiom-4 Mission and his training.

The ISRO said Shukla's participation in the Ax-4 mission is a crucial step towards developing the country's human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is set to orbit in 2027.

Group Captain Shukla is among four Indian Air Force officers shortlisted to travel on Gaganyaan.

Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history

Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to go to space in 40 years, right after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. Along with this, the Gaganyatri is the first Indian to visit and work at the International Space Station.

In his farewell message from the space station, the ISRO astronaut sad - “41 years ago an Indian came to space and he told us how India looks from up above. Today’s India looks ambitious from space, today’s India looks fearless, today’s India looks confident, today’s India looks full of pride… today’s India still looks ‘saare jahan se acha.”