Axiom 4 splash down LIVE updates: Shubhanshu Shukla to return to Earth today; Dragon to splashdown off San Diego coast

Axiom-4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, as seen during the farewell ceremony on the International Space Station

Axiom 4 splash down live updates: The Axiom-4 mission crew, which includes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to splash down back on Earth on Tuesday. The Dragon spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station after the 20-day mission, is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego, California.

As per the SpaceX crew, all four astronauts on the Dragon spacecraft are "on track to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere." SpaceX further added that the Dragon's arrival will be announced with a "brief sonic boom" ahead of their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

India's Shubhanshu Shukla, US' Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu left for the International Space Station on June 26 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

As per NASA, the Dragon spacecraft and Axiom crew will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted during their two-week mission.