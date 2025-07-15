Axiom 4 splash down LIVE updates: Shubhanshu Shukla to return to Earth today; Dragon to splashdown off San Diego coast
Axiom 4 splash down live updates: Shubhanshu Shukla, who has made history as the first Indian to go to the International Space Station, is set to return to Earth. The Axiom-4 mission crew is expected to splashdown around 3 PM IST.
Axiom 4 splash down live updates: The Axiom-4 mission crew, which includes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to splash down back on Earth on Tuesday. The Dragon spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station after the 20-day mission, is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego, California....Read More
As per the SpaceX crew, all four astronauts on the Dragon spacecraft are "on track to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere." SpaceX further added that the Dragon's arrival will be announced with a "brief sonic boom" ahead of their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
India's Shubhanshu Shukla, US' Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu left for the International Space Station on June 26 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
As per NASA, the Dragon spacecraft and Axiom crew will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted during their two-week mission.
"Dragon and the Axiom Space Ax-4 crew are on track to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego at ~2:31 a.m. PT tomorrow. Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean," SpaceX stated.
The crew currently aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, Grace, are on their return journey, which will take approximately 22.5 hours back to Earth from the ISS.
Axiom 4 splash down live: The Ax-4 crew comprises of four astronauts from four different countries. These are -
United States - Commander Peggy Whitson
India - ISRO astronaut and pilot Shubhanshu Shukla
Poland - European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski
Hungary - HUNOR astronaut Tibor Kapu
Axiom 4 splash down live: As per NASA, the Dragon spacecraft and Axiom crew will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted during their two-week mission.
