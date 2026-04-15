Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday called the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha seats contentious, saying it is being undertaken without a Census and could face fierce opposition from southern states. Issue of delimitation contentious, being done without conducting Census: Raut

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said there was no reason for his party to oppose the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', or Women's Reservation Act, which the Centre plans to implement early.

The Sena has never stood in the way of women's electoral interests and will not, he said, adding that Maharashtra was the first state to grant reservations to women in local bodies.

"It is the delimitation which will create a serious situation in the country. The issue of delimitation is contentious and is being done without conducting the Census," Raut said.

"There will be massive opposition to this by southern states," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy have already opposed the move.

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published Census.

According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Raut said it is proposed to increase Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats from 48 to 72 and Vidhan Sabha seats from 288 to 400.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the existing Vidhan Bhavan does not have the capacity for a larger number of MLAs. "Is this a ploy to break Maharashtra under the pretext that the Vidhan Bhavan cannot accommodate 400 MLAs?" Raut asked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.