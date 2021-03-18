I-T Department detects ₹400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday claimed to have detected undisclosed income of about ₹400 crore after it raided some entities based in poll-bound Tamil Nadu who handle "huge" cash and have offshore links.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, said in a statement that the raids were carried out on March 11 at 20 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Virudhunagar and Theni.
The department also seized an "unaccounted" cash of ₹50 lakh, jewellery worth ₹3 crore and nine luxury vehicles worth ₹12.5 crore after the searches on a "group of individuals who are involved in handling huge amount of cash and routing unaccounted money through foreign entities and bank accounts of their related concerns".
"The evidences found in the searched premises revealed that cash deposits of more than ₹100 crore were made through various entities in the guise of sale and purchase of agricultural commodities, whereas no such activity exists and no stock was found.
"The sale and purchase invoices were found to be fabricated by their employees," the CBDT claimed.
Sales and stock were circulated among group entities to manipulate the turnover to obtain bank loans, it said.
"Many of these entities had not filed any tax return so far. While ₹150 crore was received by a group entity through a debenture issue from a foreign entity, the evidences found during the search revealed that this was a sham transaction and all the money went to the personal accounts of these individuals," the CBDT claimed.
It said the entities also had imported spices wherein they over-invoiced the import cost to about ₹25 crore.
"To this extent, money was siphoned-off from India and diverted to their personal accounts in other countries.
During the search, evidence was also found, which showed that numerous immovable properties have been purchased in the last 3-4 years in the prime locations of Chennai and other towns of Tamil Nadu at a value even lesser than circle rates," the CBDT alleged.
Many of these properties were also not disclosed in the tax returns.
"More than 25 luxury cars were found during the search, and many were unaccounted. Evidence has also been found of the existence of undisclosed foreign bank accounts, foreign credit cards and investments in foreign entities," the statement said.
The searches, it said, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of around ₹400 crore till now and relevant investigations under the Anti-Blackmoney Act will also be carried out.
Tamil Nadu will witness a single phase voting on April 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established
- Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM prevents BJP from returning to power in Gujarat’s 2002 epicentre Godhra
- The BJP won 18 seats in the 44-member Godhra Municipality, yet it could not return to power since AIMIM decided to a back a group of 17 winning independents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Department detects ₹400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi
- Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 removed from flight for flouting Covid-19 norms
- Four on a flight from Jammu to New Delhi on Tuesday were deboarded after being charged as ‘disruptive’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop 2nd surge to prevent pan-Indian outbreak: Modi
- CMs ask for opening vaccination drive to more people, higher supply to boost pace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CJI’s final push for collegium to appoint 1st SC judge in his tenure
- Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food output to set new record this year despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 districts, states asked to boost testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox