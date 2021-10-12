It is crucial we use COP 26 to show we are willing to deliver on Paris Agreement: Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

New Delhi: Denmark is among the few countries with a climate law, which has set a target of cutting Denmark’s greenhouse gas emissions by 70% compared to 1990 levels by 2030. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sees the climate crisis as the top agenda for her government, and believes that economic growth and climate change mitigation can happen together. Ahead of Glasgow climate change conference (COP 26), she is on a three-day visit to India from October 9 to 11 to review the Green Strategic Partnership with India and discuss climate change mitigation. Frederiksen told to HT in an interview that Denmark hopes to set a good example by delivering more than its share of climate finance to support developing economies in mitigating the climate crisis. Edited excerpts:

What are your expectations from COP 26?I think it is crucial that we use COP 26 to move forward and to show that we are willing to deliver on the Paris Agreement. Therefore, the G20 meeting just before the leaders’ meeting in Glasgow is very important because we need some of the big countries with the highest numbers of emissions to deliver more. And when you look at the IPCC report, it stands very clear that we all have to do more than we are already doing. So, no matter how high ambitions we have, we need to do more because the consequences of climate change are worse than we thought.

Do you think it is possible to achieve net zero emissions and what is the way forward to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century?Let me put it this way, net zero has to be possible. Renewables are an important part of this. If you have green electricity, then you can use all the electricity that you want to. I really think it’s good that your Prime Minister has set some ambitious goals when it comes to renewables. Yes, I think it is possible, and has to be possible. Renewables are a big part. Carbon capture is the next part and ensuring we are able to use green electricity in areas where we are not able to use it today. Because in flying from Denmark to India, we would still like to do that but one day hopefully we would like to travel green.

Do you think it’s fair to ask developing countries to commit to similar emissions targets as developed nations? Now there is pressure on developing countries to commit to a net zero target.Yes and no. I feel a bit embarrassed by talking about climate changes and the Paris Agreement while coming from a country which had such a good starting point compared to many other countries and India. We need to be aware of the different starting points, and at the same time, ensuring together that economic growth and green decision is combined because I would never dare to ask India to withdraw from your wanting of economic growth. It’s totally necessary to make sure that living standards are lifted globally especially for the most vulnerable people. It would never be a way of asking you to slow down your development. Never ever. I am a social democrat; I believe in development, and I know India is still facing many problems in other areas. I think what is necessary is that you are not making the same mistakes we did, and I think it is possible to jump over some of those mistakes if we do it strategically. For example, when it comes to renewables.

You have spoken several times about how climate finance needs to be delivered—the USD 100 billion commitment from developed countries. How will you ensure that other developed countries deliver on climate finance? Of course, Denmark has committed that they will deliver their share.Hopefully by showing a good example. Now we have said that we will take more than our share. We do it because we believe in it, and because we are totally aware that this is not possible if we are not securing some investments especially from Europe but also other partners. If Denmark is able to do more than what we are supposed to do, then you know I can push our neighbouring countries to do the same. It will be good with some competition in this area you know.

You have said once that you want to be the PM for children and that the climate crisis is a children’s issue. How would you take it to the level of advocacy for children? And for women?I think there are different things I would like to say to this question. First of all, if we are not able to deliver on the demands of children and young people worldwide because we have to be honest that it is the next generation that have pushed my generation, and also the older generation, to move forward on fighting climate change. They were on the streets everywhere globally, pushing this agenda. If we want them to trust us and believe in democracy; we have to show them that we are as aware of this challenge as they are and we are able to give the answers. So, for me, this is also a democratic question in securing that the next generation believes in democracy. Secondly, I only have 40 years left but the small ones have 80 or 90 years in front of them. This is the strange part of pollution and climate change that we know that we are giving a life for our own children and grandchildren that will become not better than what we received from our parents. That’s wrong. Every generation should have the idea of giving not only a country but a world to our children with clean air and clean drinking water.