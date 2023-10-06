News / India News / I-T raids DMK MP, Stalin mounts attack

HT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023

Income Tax officials conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai linked to DMK MP S Jagatrakshakan. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticized the raids as "vindictive politics" by the BJP-led government. Several Tamil Nadu ministers, including V Senthil Balaji, are also under investigation for money laundering.

CHENNAI The Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations in Chennai linked to DMK MP S Jagatrakshakan on Thursday.

Dubbing the raids as an attempt by the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre to engage in “vindictive politics”, chief minister MK Stalin posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The Union BJP Government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds!” Stalin said on X. “Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders… The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties. It’s time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues.”

Stalin pointed out that the BJP has “conveniently” forgotten that the Supreme Court has just warned the Enforcement Directorate to be transparent and fair. Stalin accused the BJP of disregarding the rule of law and their deliberate persecution of opposition being an assault on democracy.

The raids are underway in 40 premises linked to the DMK MP.

Jagathrakshakan represents Arakkonam in the Lok Sabha.

Several Tamil Nadu ministers are under the radar of ED. Minister V Senthil Balaji is in jail after being arrested on charges of money laundering June.

