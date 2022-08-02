I-T raids underway at 40 locations linked to Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan

Income Tax raids are underway on Tuesday at 40 locations linked to well-known financier and producer in Tamil film industry, G N Anbu Chezhiyan.

Anbu Chezhiyan is the managing director of the production house, Gopuram Films, which produces and distributes films.

Reports said that the searches began at 6am on Tuesday across 10 premises linked to him in Chennai and 30 properties including his home and a theatre in his native district, Madurai.

The I-T department has not released any statement regarding the searches.

Chezhiyan has been under the I-T scanner since February 2020 when several Tamil film industry producers were raided. In 2020, a press release from the I-T department said that residences and offices of four people were being searched including actor Vijay, his distributor Sundar Arumugam, producer and financier Anbu Chezhiyan.