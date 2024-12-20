Menu Explore
IT recovers 52 kg gold worth over 40 cr from abandoned car in Bhopal forest

ByShruti Tomar
Dec 20, 2024 01:06 PM IST

This comes amid an ongoing raids on real estate businesses by the enforcement directorate (ED) and Lokayukta

Bhopal: The income tax (IT) department has recovered 52 kg of gold worth 40.47 crore from an abandoned car in Mindori forest in Bhopal, said an official on Friday.

The IT department officials have raided 51 locations belonging to Trishul Construction, Quality Group, and Ishan Group in Bhopal and Indore (Bloomberg/File)
The IT department officials have raided 51 locations belonging to Trishul Construction, Quality Group, and Ishan Group in Bhopal and Indore (Bloomberg/File)

The recovery was made during ongoing raids on real estate businesses by the enforcement directorate (ED), Lokayukta and the IT department.

According to officials, the department received a tip-off around 2 am. “A team of 100 policemen in 30 vehicles went to the spot after we received the call. The car is said to be registered in the name of a builder whom the police are trying to apprehend,” an IT officer said.

The IT department officials have raided 51 locations belonging to Trishul Construction, Quality Group, and Ishan Group in Bhopal and Indore, added the officer.

On Thursday, the Lokayukta recovered 1 crore and 40 kg of silver after raiding the residence of Saurabh Sharma, an ex-constable of the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Sharma had left his job a year ago and joined the real estate business.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
