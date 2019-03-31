‘It’s me, not my ghost,’ replies Sushma Swaraj when asked who tweets for her

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her prompt replies on Twitter, on Sunday clarified that it was her who sent out the tweets and “not her ghost”.

The Minister’s response come on a question raised by Twitter user Samit Padhy, a software engineer.

“Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his/her duty for what they being paid for,” Samit said in his tweet.

In response, Sushma Swaraj said: “Rest assured - it’s me, not my ghost.”

Last week, when a Twitter user asked the Minister why she calls herself a “Chowkidaar”, Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet: “Because I am doing ‘chowkidari’ of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.”

