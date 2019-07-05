‘It’s super brain yoga’: Haryana school makes sit-ups compulsory

In a fresh push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory in government schools during the morning assembly, saying it ‘increases brain efficiency.’

“It’s super brain yoga. It’s scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency. We’re starting this from tomorrow,” Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar told news agency ANI.

This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency,” he added.

Super brain yoga well is believed to help the energy trapped in the lower parts of your body rise to the brain, improving intelligence and creativity.

The project will be kick-started in Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis as part of the State School Education Board and will be replicated in other schools.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 10:00 IST