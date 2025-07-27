Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
IT secretary S Krishnan elected president of IAS Central Association

BySejal Sharma
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:03 pm IST

Krishnan will lead the 18-member executive committee that includes senior bureaucrats from across the country

S Krishnan, the secretary of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), has been elected president of the IAS Central Association. His appointment was announced at the general body meeting held in Delhi Saturday.

S Krishnan. (File Photo)
The Central IAS Association serves as a vital forum for addressing the concerns and aspirations of IAS officers across cadres.

Krishnan, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, will lead the 18-member Executive Committee that includes senior bureaucrats from across the country, including two vice presidents, Sriram Taranikanti (Tripura, 1992) and A Anbarasu (Union Territories, 1996), along with Kunal (UT, 2005) as secretary and Aditi Singh (UP, 2009) as treasurer.

“As a premier and unique senior civil service, it’s more important now than ever before that the IAS upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and public interest orientation. Members of the service have to be supported by their peers to ensure that the IAS continues to be an important institution in the task of nation building,” Krishnan told HT.

In his first address as the association’s president, as per a press release, Krishnan emphasised the need for the IAS community to proactively project the positive work of officers and to leverage digital platforms to build public trust in governance. He also stressed the importance of mentoring younger officers, strengthening partnerships with state-level IAS associations, and fostering a shared sense of purpose among serving and retired members.

The new executive committee includes a mix of senior and younger officers, as well as retired members.

