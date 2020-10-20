e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark

‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the chief election commissioner (CEC) over the ‘derogatory remarks’ made by Nath, a former Madhya Pradesh CM.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 07:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
Former MP CM Kamal Nath (ANI Photo/File)
         

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath’s “item remark” at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the ‘derogatory remarks’ made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Kamal Nath’s feudal mentality and said that Imarti Devi was a poor farmer’s daughter, who had risen up on her own.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments. (ANI)

