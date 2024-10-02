‘It’s their damaad ji who…': Rajnath Singh attacks Congress, claims Robert Vadra ‘took farmers’ land'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while addressing a poll rally in Haryana, alleging that it was they who took away the land of farmers and failed to deliver on their promises on development and policies. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Rajnath Singh referred to Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, while alleging that the Congress took away the land of the farmers in Haryana. "It is their 'damaad ji' (son-in-law) who took the land of farmers. It was not some relative of the BJP who did that," he said.

Singh accused Congress of making false promises and not delivering on them. "They make promises and mislead the public, and then those promises are never fulfilled. They should not make promises that they cannot keep," the union minister added.

Speaking on the alliance between Congress and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh mentioned their promise to reinstate Article 370, asserting that only the central government has the authority to make such a decision, and not the state government.

"Congress and NC have formed an alliance and say that they will bring back Article 370. Abrogation of Article 370 was important. It was Modi ji who abrogated Article 370. Only the central government has the authority to implement or abolish Article 370, not the state government," Rajnath Singh said.

Assuring that no injustice will be done to Agniveers, he said, “We need young people in the armed forces. Countries like China, America, and France engage youth in short-term military services. Political parties should unite when it concerns national security.”

Singh also criticised Congress for questioning the armed forces' actions during the surgical strikes and airstrikes. "When our soldiers conduct surgical strikes and airstrikes, Congress raises questions about it. Our Army has shown that India can not only defend itself on its side of the border but can also launch operations across the border if needed," he said.

The elections in Haryana will take place in a single phase on October 5, and the counting of the votes will be done on October 8.

(With inputs from PTI)