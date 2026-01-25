Kozhikode , Leaders of the IUML met NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is in the city as part of the Kerala Literature Festival, and said the interaction helped them gain a deeper understanding of human values. IUML leaders meet astronaut Sunita Williams at Kerala Literature Fest

Indian Union Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal met Williams on the sidelines of the festival, which concludes on Sunday.

After the meeting, Kunhalikutty wrote on his Facebook page about the time he spent with Williams, describing her as "a courageous woman who views the world as one without boundaries."

He said Williams is someone who spread her wings and soared into the wonders of the sky, realms most people know only through stories.

The IUML leaders said they listened with awe as Williams spoke about the marvels beyond the heavens.

"Every moment spent with Williams was an experience filled with curiosity and wonder. How much inspiration and courage she has passed on to humankind. Like stories that never tire the listener, Sunita’s humility and simplicity were equally mesmerising," Kunhalikutty wrote.

He said that in Williams one could clearly sense the awareness of someone who has seen the Earth without borders or walls.

"When our vision expands, our perspectives become more beautiful. This was the message Sunita conveyed to us through her words over the past few days. From Sunita, we learn not only scientific and technological knowledge, but also the principles of human values," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Thangal said it was "a rare opportunity" to meet Williams and that the interaction lasted nearly 10 minutes.

"She told us that air, water and the Earth belong to everyone, and that people should not clash with each other. She spoke with a spiritual outlook and said love and unity are essential for the world," Thangal said.

He added that Williams told them that seeing the world from space is like looking at the ocean—vast and colourful—and that human lives, too, should be colourful.

