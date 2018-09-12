J-K chief secretary denies reports of deferring civic, panchayat elections

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday denied reports that the upcoming municipal elections are likely to be deferred.

Scotching earlier reports that the governor’s administration is considering deferment of municipal polls, the chief secretary said: “Municipal and Panchayat polls will be held as per schedule.”

Subrahmanyam was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an official function in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The regional National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have already announced boycott of these polls.

The Congress has also said that currently, the ground situation in the Valley is not conducive for holding these polls.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 18:22 IST