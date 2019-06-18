J-K cop, with son of slain colleague in arms, breaks down during wreath-laying ceremony

Officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police could not hold their tears back at the wreath-laying ceremony of slain SHO Arshad Khan on Monday.

Khan, station house officer of Anantnag, had on Sunday succumbed to injuries sustained during a militant attack on June 12 in south Kashmir which claimed lives of five CRPF men.

Senior civil and police officials, including advisers to the governor, home secretary, J&K DGP, and other senior functionaries laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid tributes to the officer at Police Lines, Srinagar.

Khan’s five-year-old son was being held by Srinagar senior superintendent of police Haseeb Mughal in his arms during the ceremony. As the SSP marched towards the coffin for the final salute and as he laid flowers on the coffin, saluted and turned right while carrying the child, he couldn’t control his emotions and his eyes welled up.

Adviser K Vijay Kumar was all praise about how Khan rushed to the rescue of fellow CRPF colleagues during the encounter.

“Within 3-4 minutes, he rushed to his fellow men’ rescue. This is part of J&K synergy and we have deep admiration for it,” he added.

The son of Martyr #ArshadKhan in the lap of SSP Srinagar Dr.M.Haseeb Mughal JKPS during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/EqGApa82Rh — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 17, 2019

Khan is survived by his parents, wife Neelofar, five-year-old son Abuhan Khan and two year-old-son Danim Khan. He was also supporting one unmarried brother.

Bike-borne militants had gunned down five CRPF men in an audacious daylight attack on one of the busiest roads in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on June 12. Additional forces led by Khan and a quick reaction team (QRT) rushed to the spot, only to face a volley of bullets from the militants, who also hurled grenades at the forces.

“He bravely fought against the terrorists which resulted in the killing of one terrorist,” said a police spokesperson.

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Arshad Khan, a resident of Srinagar, was induced into police services in 2002 as a subinspector and was till recently posted as SHO Anantnag.

“In his late thirties, he was known for his simplicity, plain speaking and thorough professionalism. He had earned reputation for his determination and valour,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:24 IST