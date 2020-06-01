e-paper
Home / India News / J&K exempts armed, paramilitary personnel from mandatory Covid-19 test

J&K exempts armed, paramilitary personnel from mandatory Covid-19 test

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday exempted Defence and paramilitary personnel returning to UT for joining duties from compulsory rapid tests for Covid-19 and subsequent administrative quarantine.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The travellers from red districts to orange districts within the UT will undergo Covid-19 test followed by 14-day quarantine.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday exempted defence and paramilitary personnel returning to UT for joining duties from compulsory rapid tests for Covid-19 and subsequent administrative quarantine.

“Armed Forces and CAPF personnel returning to join their duties in J&K are exempted from RTPCY and administrative quarantine. They will be sent to their respective battalions and units,” said an official spokesperson.

He, however, informed that travellers from red districts to orange districts within the UT will undergo Covid-19 test followed by 14-day quarantine.

“If tested negative, they will go home for quarantine and in case tested positive, they will go to hospital,” he said.

The government, however, has exempted certain categories from mandatory administrative quarantine of 14 days and they include pregnant women, cancer patients, chronically ill and dialysis patients, mothers with infants below one year old child, children below 10 years travelling alone, government of India personnel on duty and passengers with negative RTPCR test results.

