J&K helpline numbers launched to bridge communication gap

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:23 IST

In view of the tense situation in Kashmir and upcoming Eid festival, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Thursday announced helpline numbers for residents of Jammu and Kashmir living outside for assistance in travelling back home and contacting relatives in Kashmir.

“DC Office #Srinagar has established two helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/Students outside state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out,” he tweeted.

Choudhary also said that for passengers in transit, ‘langars’ have been set up, and accommodation and transport arranged.

“Special trains/coaches from Udhampur/Jammu have been coordinated in view of large number of workers including those going home on Eid. DTM Mr Chetan coordinating. +919797532910,” he added.

“Workers intending to visit homes in other states are being facilitated. 56 buses carrying 1940 passengers moved yesterday. More today,” Choudhary said in another tweet.

He said more than 300 vehicles are pressed for the movement of students from various districts of Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh and outside the region.

Kashmir has been on lockdown since Sunday and all communication services in the region have been blocked, including cellular network, landline, mobile internet, and broadband connectivity.

