J-K police officer shot dead in Anantnag

The officer was returning home after offering his prayers when he was shot.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindutan Times, Srinagar
Additional forces were rushed to the locality in Anantnag where the police officer was shot .
Additional forces were rushed to the locality in Anantnag where the police officer was shot . (Representative Photo/ANI)
         

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said.

They said that the militants opened fire on Mohammad Ashraf, an inspector with Jammu and Kashmir police, at Kenalwan area of Anantnag.

He was taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Inspector M Ashraf was fired upon and was taken to nearby hospital but he could not survive,” said an official from the Anantnag police control room.

Locals said the officer was returning home after offering prayers when he was attacked.

Additional forces were rushed to the area which was immediately cordoned off to trace the attackers.

Earlier during the day, a militant was killed by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district, police said.

The encounter had started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora following information about presence of militants.

“01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

