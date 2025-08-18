Jadavpur University alumnus granted bail after arrest over attack plot on Bengal minister

Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, accused of plotting an attack on West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu's convoy on the varsity campus in March this year, was granted bail by a court in Kolkata on Monday, five days after he was arrested at the Delhi airport. The JU alumnus is accused of plotting an attack on West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu's (in pic) convoy.(X/@basu_bratya)

Majumdar was produced before the Alipore court on Monday following the expiry of the tenure of three-day police custody.

The court granted bail to the accused on the surety of ₹1,000, according to news agency PTI.

The accused, currently a researcher at a Spanish university, was held at Delhi airport last Wednesday when he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him.

The court reportedly granted him bail after his counsel submitted that there was no visible progress in the police investigation against him.

Opposing the bail, Kolkata Police argued that his release could affect the “smooth progress of investigation” and prayed for his judicial custody instead.