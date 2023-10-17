Jagan defers plan to shift CMO to Vizag to December

Hyderabad Speaking at the Infosys campus inauguration in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagan said the state has no proper capital after it had unfortunately lost Hyderabad to Telangana due to bifurcation. (PTI)

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced postponement of his plan to shift his camp office and other administrative offices to Visakhapatnam to December.

Jagan made an announcement to this effect while addressing a gathering after interacting with Infosys Development Centre built at a cost of ₹35 crore at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. The state-of-the-art facility will accommodate 1,000 employees initially.

“I was hoping to shift to Visakhapatnam in October itself, but it will take some more time. The outer line for me to stay here is December. The official machinery is looking for suitable accommodation,” he said.

On September 21, the state cabinet approved the shifting of the CMO to Visakhapatnam from its present location in Amaravati by Dussehra festival.

State minister for information and public relations Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna told reporters after the cabinet meeting that in the first phase, the chief minister’s office (CMO) would be shifted and it would start operating from the port city with effect from October 23. “In the subsequent phases, the other administrative offices would be shifted to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

Speaking at the Infosys campus inauguration, Jagan said the state had no proper capital after it had unfortunately lost Hyderabad to Telangana due to bifurcation. “Nevertheless, Visakhapatnam is the biggest city in the state and has the high potential to catapult into a world-class tier-I city,” he said.

“Visakhapatnam is also an education hub having eight universities including National Law University, four medical colleges, 14 engineering colleges and 12 degree colleges, besides several public sector undertakings and Eastern Naval Command,” he said, adding that it also has strong port-based infrastructure.

“Visakhapatnam, a happening city with good facilities, has the potential of becoming a city like Hyderabad and Bangalore soon,” he said, adding that the Bhogapuram international airport would be ready in another two years.

Jagan said companies like TCS and Infosys could change the face of the information technology sector in Visakhapatnam. More companies like Adani Data Centre and Submarine Cable Company from Singapore will soon come to the city spurring growth, he said.

“I hope Infosys will create wonders in the path of development taking the lead for other IT companies to arrive here,” he said and wished the company good luck in its endeavours.

He further assured the top management of the company that the Government is just a phone call away in case it needs any support.

The chief minister also inaugurated the unit of Eugia Sterils at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalle district and the second unit of the Laurus Labs at the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram. He laid foundation stone for a new unit of the Laurus Labs.

He also flagged off beach cleaning machines procured by the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation. The machines will be operated on beaches at Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam and other nearby beaches.

