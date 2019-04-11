Jagan eyes majority in Assembly, says no need for repolls

YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hopes that his party will register a landslide victory in the elections to the state Assembly, polling for which was held on Thursday.

“By the grace of God, we are going to come to power with a huge majority. Despite the conspiracies hatched to bring down the voting percentage, there was an overwhelming response from the people which was an indication of our victory,” he said, addressing a press conference at his residence in Hyderabad.

Asked whether he would campaign for other friendly parties in the rest of the country since the polling in Andhra Pradesh was over, Jagan replied in the negative. He said he would go on a holiday and relax till the announcement of election results on May 23.

He said CM Chandrababu Naidu had stooped to maligning the Election Commission fearing that he would lose the elections. “There is no need to conduct re-polling in any polling booth as demanded by CM Naidu. The voters were happy and through VVPATs, they knew for whom they had voted,” he said.

The YSRC president alleged that the TDP had resorted to violence at several places, besides threatening and intimidating polling officials. He claimed that two of his party workers had died in the attacks by TDP workers in Anantapur.

He brushed aside the theory that women had voted for the TDP in large numbers because of the sops announced by CM Naidu.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 22:28 IST