Home / India News / Dhankhar resigns as Bengal guv after VP nomination, Manipur's La Ganesan gets additional charge
india news

Dhankhar resigns as Bengal guv after VP nomination, Manipur's La Ganesan gets additional charge

  • The President appointed Manipur governor La Ganesan to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
File photo of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
File photo of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following his nomination as the Vice President candidate by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Manipur governor La Ganesan was given the additional charge of Bengal, the late-night statement further said.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal," the communique read.

Also read | Dhankhar stands set to be India’s next VP

The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.

The announcement on Dhankhar, a known bête noire of Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, as the NDA's VP candidate was made by BJP chief JP Nadda a day ago.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader and former governor Margaret Alva was named the Opposition's joint candidate for Vice President.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jagdeep dhankhar president kovind
jagdeep dhankhar president kovind
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out