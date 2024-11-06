‘Jai Shri Ram’, 'Pak agenda slogans raised as J&K assembly passes Article 370 resolution

Ruckus ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after the House passed a resolution seeking a restoration of Article 370 in the now Union territory.



According to a PTI report, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators tore copies of the document and raised slogans against the National Conference-led government in J&K.



The BJP MLAs raised slogans of "August 5 Zindabad", "Jai Shri Ram", "Vande Mataram", "Anti-national Agenda Nahi Chalega", "Anti-Jammu Agenda Nahi Chalega", "Pakistani Agenda Nahin Chalega", and "Speaker Hai Hai" leading to frequent disruptions of the proceedings resulting in adjournment of the House.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members shout slogans against the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir assembly seeking the restoration of special status. (AFP)

The National Conference and BJP traded barbs against each other during the proceedings.



Leader of opposition Sunil Sharma accused the Speaker of being partisan,"We have reports that you (speaker) called a meeting of ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself."

Another BJP MLA, Sham Lal Sharma, said the resolution was prepared "in collusion with the speaker in a guest house".

“The mandate (of the Assembly polls) was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 because we (BJP) got 26 per cent votes against NC's 23 per cent. Today he has acted as an NC leader,” he added.

Article 370 restoration resolution passed through a voice vote

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"This Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution stated.

“The Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate a dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees, and to work out constitutional mechanisms to restore these provisions,” the resolution added.

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution said.



(With PTI inputs)