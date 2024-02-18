Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away at 77, PM Modi reacts

Prominent Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passed away on early Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh. He was 77. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” Modi wrote on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district and met Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj. Modi had also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh.

“I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings,” Modi said on Sunday sharing some images of their interaction.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi on X, expressed "shock" over the death.

"I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri," Nadda wrote.

Who was Jain seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj?