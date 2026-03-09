Jaipur-based Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari dies in BMW crash on Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Vallabh Maheshwari, a prominent Jaipur businessman and MD of Shakun Group, tragically lost his life in a car accident on the Alwar expressway.
A 62-year-old Jaipur-based businessman, Vallabh Maheshwari, tragically died after his BMW car overturned following a collision on an expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Sunday evening, police said. Maheshwari, the managing director of the Shakun Group, was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when the accident occurred in the Raini police station area.
Police said the driver allegedly lost control of the luxury vehicle on the expressway, causing it to break through roadside barricades, as per a report by news agency PTI. The car then crashed into the median and rammed into the wall of a culvert before overturning. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged.
ALSO READ | SUV rams into e-rickshaw, woman, granddaughter killed in Jalandhar
Maheshwari and his driver were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the crash. After receiving initial treatment, the businessman was referred to another hospital in Alwar due to the severity of his injuries, where doctors later declared him dead, the report said. The driver, however, suffered only minor injuries.
Maheshwari was a well-known businessman in Jaipur and headed the Shakun Group as its managing director. His death triggered condolences from political leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully.
ALSO READ | Ludhiana: BMW crushes gardener to death, factory owner arrested
In a post on X, Gehlot described the industrialist’s death in the accident as “extremely saddening” and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “The news of the passing of industrialist Shri Vallabh Maheshwari in an unfortunate road accident on the expressway in the Raini police station area of Alwar is deeply saddening. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” he wrote.
Who was Vallabh Maheshwari?
Jaipur-based businessman Vallabh Maheshwari had more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management. Known for his involvement across multiple sectors, he built a reputation in business circles in Jaipur for overseeing diverse ventures and corporate operations.
ALSO READ | Speeding Thar moving on wrong side mows down motorist
Maheshwari was associated with around 12 companies at the time of his death, according to corporate records cited by India Filings, as accessed by the Mint. These included SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited, and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.
He was also linked with several other ventures and organisations, including Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited, and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, the report stated. In addition, Maheshwari served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.