Jaipur-based Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari dies in BMW crash on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

A 62-year-old Jaipur-based businessman, Vallabh Maheshwari, tragically died after his BMW car overturned following a collision on an expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Sunday evening, police said. Maheshwari, the managing director of the Shakun Group, was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when the accident occurred in the Raini police station area. Vallabh Maheshwari, a prominent Jaipur businessman with over 32 years of experience, died in a car accident on an expressway in Alwar. ((Mint))

Police said the driver allegedly lost control of the luxury vehicle on the expressway, causing it to break through roadside barricades, as per a report by news agency PTI. The car then crashed into the median and rammed into the wall of a culvert before overturning. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged.

Maheshwari and his driver were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the crash. After receiving initial treatment, the businessman was referred to another hospital in Alwar due to the severity of his injuries, where doctors later declared him dead, the report said. The driver, however, suffered only minor injuries.

Maheshwari was a well-known businessman in Jaipur and headed the Shakun Group as its managing director. His death triggered condolences from political leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully.

In a post on X, Gehlot described the industrialist’s death in the accident as “extremely saddening” and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “The news of the passing of industrialist Shri Vallabh Maheshwari in an unfortunate road accident on the expressway in the Raini police station area of ​​Alwar is deeply saddening. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” he wrote.