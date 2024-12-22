Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man in flames walks 600m for help after Jaipur tanker blast, bystanders shoot videos

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 22, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Radheshyam Chaudhary was crying for help as he struggled down the road. But instead of helping, most bystanders just made videos, said brother.

A motor mechanic reportedly walked 600 metres while being engulfed in flames while seeking help after a gas tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday.

People gather near the site of a massive fire which broke out following a truck collision outside a petrol pump, in Jaipur, Friday morning. (PTI)
People gather near the site of a massive fire which broke out following a truck collision outside a petrol pump, in Jaipur, Friday morning. (PTI)

Radheshyam Chaudhary, 32, was a motor mechanic with the National Bearings Company Limited. He left his home on his motorbike early on Friday. Later, visuals of the aftermath of the incident showed a burning man struggling to walk as he looked for help.

A stranger called Radheshyam Chaudhary’s brother Akheram at around 5:50am that morning, asking him to come to Heerapura bus terminal as his brother was in trouble. He went there with two of his neighbours.

"My brother was lying on the road. People told me he walked nearly 600 metres from the explosion site. He was crying for help as he struggled down the road. But instead of helping, most bystanders just made videos,” Akheram said, The Times of India reported.

A dash to the hospital

The brother and two neighbours took Radheshyam Chaudhary to the hospital in a car, realising that waiting for an ambulance would be futile in the chaos. According to him, he was conscious on the way to the hospital and told them everything that happened, including giving Akheram’s number to a stranger who informed him.

He also told his brother about the moments that led up to the tragedy, recounting the ground-shaking explosion and the wave of flames that engulfed everything, including him.

Also read: Jaipur highway accident site marked ‘blackspot’ but no action

Radheshyam left his bike and tried to run away from the flames. But he couldn't as they caught up with him. Despite all that, he somehow reached a man who helped him call his brother.

The mechanic was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, and his brother thought he would survive the ordeal.

“We thought he would survive. But with 85% burns, his chance of survival was a thread that snapped,” his brother said.

Radheshyam Chaudhary became one of the 13 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On