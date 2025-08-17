Jairam Ramesh hits back at Election Commission: 'Laughable, didn't answer anything'

Congress leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Election Commission of India on Sunday after the poll body's press conference over the SIR row in Bihar and the ‘vote theft’ charge raised by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader further added that the EC opposed every single instruction issued by the Supreme Court regarding the publication of 65 lakh deleted names during the special intensive revision in Bihar.(PTI)

Taking to X, the Congress leader slammed the EC for "not answering" any of the questions regarding 'vote theft'.

"Today, a short while after Shri. Rahul Gandhi launched the INDIA janbandhan’s Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram, the CEC and his two ECs began by saying they make no distinction between the ruling party and the opposition. This is laughable, to put it very mildly, in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary. Notably, the CEC answered none of the pointed questions raised by Shri. Rahul Gandhi meaningfully," said Ramesh.

The Congress leader further added that the EC opposed every single instruction issued by the Supreme Court regarding the publication of 65 lakh deleted names during the special intensive revision in Bihar.

"Today’s Press Conference also came three days after the Supreme Court had rejected every single one of the arguments made by the ECI to prevent the publication of the 65 lakh deleted voters during the Bihar SIR. Despite the vehement and documented objections of the ECI, the Supreme Court directed the publication, in a searchable format, of these 65 lakh voters with all their details. It had also allowed the use of AADHAR ID’s to be proof of voter identity. The ECI had opposed every single one of these instructions of the Supreme Court," Ramesh added.

Earlier today in Bihar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vowed to expose vote chori across India.

"The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. Earlier, the country did not know how votes were being stolen. But we made it clear in the press conference how votes are being stolen. Whenever the theft is happening, whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Bengal, we will catch the theft and working to show the people," said Gandhi.

Election Commission hits back

In its press conference on Sunday, the Election Commission attacked the Congress and the opposition, accusing them of spreading misinformation.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar rejected the "vote chori" allegations as "baseless". The CEC further added that all stakeholders of the poll body are working to make Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar a success in a transparent manner.

"It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar … 15 days are still remaining," said CEC Kumar.