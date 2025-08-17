'Will not let them steal...:' Rahul Gandhi vows to expose 'vote chori' in Bihar's Sasaram

Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi kicked off his 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on Sunday. During the event, the Congress MP vowed to expose “vote chori” and added that the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar was a “conspiracy” by the Election Commission. Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi kicked off his 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on Sunday. (AICC)

"The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. Earlier, the country did not know how votes were being stolen. But we made it clear in the press conference how votes are being stolen. Whenever the theft is happening, whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Bengal, we will catch the theft and working to show the people," said Gandhi.

The Congress MP further alleged that the SIR in Bihar was a "conspiracy" by the Election Commission.

"I am telling you from this stage that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen in the entire country. Their latest conspiracy is to conduct SIR in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections as well by cutting the new votes and adding fake ones. All of us have come to this stage to tell you that we will not let them steal this election," he said in Bihar.

“Bihar's population will not let this theft happen. Why? Because poor people only have the vote, and we will not let vote chori happen,” he added further.

Election Commission hits back amid SIR, vote theft row

In a press conference on Sunday, the Election Commission of India stated that it will not side with any party - opposition or ruling.

Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, further added that the poll body's doors are open equally to all, calling on every political party to raise any problem with the draft electoral roll under the Bihar SIR.

“15 days are still remaining. The Election Commission calls on every political party, any problems in the draft electoral roll given to them should be brought before the commission by prescribed forms in the next 15 days,” said CEC Kumar.