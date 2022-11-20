Jairam Ramesh on Savarkar: Will stop saying truth about their leaders the day…

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday commented on the ongoing row over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar comment and said the day BJP and the RSS stop lying about Congress leaders, the Congress too will stop saying the truth about their leaders. Addressing a question at a press meet in Maharashtra, Jairam Ramesh said, "The issue is now over. I have been giving statements for the last three days. The day the BJP and the RSS stop saying lies about our leaders, we will also stop speaking the truth about their leaders."

Slamming BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for his comment on the Savarkar row that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj too apologised to Mughal king Aurangazeb five times, Jairam Ramesh said, "Now we know the real face of the BJP. You are all aware of what Sudhanshu Trivedi said. He is my Rajya Sabha colleague. Now the issue should be stopped."

Rahul Gandhi's comment on RSS ideologue Savarkar that he took a pension from the British and called himself a 'servant' of the British triggered a massive political controversy. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut disapproved of the comment and condemned Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue for no reason.

What BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Shivaji

In a television interview, as BJP MP Sudhandhu Trivedi commented on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar, he said, "At that time there was a prescribed format to come out of jail -- Chhatrapati Shivaji also wrote letters to Aurangazeb -- but he (Savarkar) did not take oath on the British Constitution, right."

