Jaishankar notes 'I' factor in India-US ties, recounts tough days: 'Didn't let you into rooms in Congress'

Noting the remarkable progress in the India-US relationship, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted the significance of the alphabet 'I' in various collaborations between the two countries. The minister said many initiatives involving the two nations begin with the letter 'I' as he cited examples such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the Indo-Pacific concept. External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“If you look at some of the recent things which India and US have done together, they all start with the alphabet 'I'. So we just spoke about this Middle Eastern Corridor. It's called IMEEC, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor... All of you are familiar today with the term Indo-Pacific... So clearly, you know, the alphabet 'I' is good for the United States,” Jaishankar said.

He was addressing the people of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Colors of Friendship’ event at India House in Washington DC.

Reflecting on his early days as a diplomat in the 1980s, Jaishankar recalled the challenges he faced and the evolution of India-US relations.

"I started at a time in the early eighties when you had to explain where you are from, what you are about, you know, it's good to see members of Congress here. Those were tough days, you know, they didn't even let you into the rooms in the Congress," he said.

"But if one looks at the journey, how far we've come, how deep and broad this relationship (India-US relationship) has become. There is no department in the government today that doesn't have dealings with their Indian or American counterparts," the minister added.

Several senior officials of the Biden administration including; US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, President Biden's domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden, and Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr Rahul Gupta were part of the reception. US lawmakers Shri Thanedar and Rick McCormik, Democrat and Republican, were present at the event.

