Jaishankar talks to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reviews disengagement on LAC
- This was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year, and it came days after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to review the disengagement of troops of the two countries in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
This was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year, and it came days after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake along with armoured vehicles and artillery.
“Spoke to State Councillor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement,” Jaishankar tweeted, without giving details.
There was no official word on the contact from the Chinese side.
The “Moscow Agreement” that Jaishankar referred to was a five-point agreement that the two sides had concluded during the meeting of the foreign ministers in the Russian capital. A joint statement issued after that meeting had said the two sides would be guided by the consensus of the leaders of India and China, including not allowing differences to become disputes.
Jaishankar and Wang had also agreed that border troops would “continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions”, and that the two sides would abide by all existing agreements and protocols on border management and “avoid any action that could escalate matters”.
The two sides further agreed to continue dialogue through the Special Representatives’ mechanism and through meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs. Once the situation eases, the two sides would work on new confidence-building measures for enhancing peace and tranquillity in border areas.
Asked about the situation on the LAC at a regular news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “Both sides view the smooth and successful completion of disengagement in the north and south bank [of Pangong Lake] as a significant first step as this forms a basis for resolution of remaining issues so as to achieve the eventual goal of complete disengagement in all friction areas.”
“The two sides have agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues,” he said.
Within 48 hours of the completion of the disengagement at Pangong Lake, the 10th round of talks between senior military commanders of the two sides was held on February 20. Srivastava said the two sides had “candid and in-depth exchange of views on the remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector” at this meeting.
The meeting of the military commanders had focused on disengagement at other friction points such as Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains though there were no immediate signs of a breakthrough.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhubaneswar records maximum day temperature pan-India for 2nd consecutive day
- Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Infrastructural marvel' Chenab bridge completes important milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to avoid travelling to Maharashtra
- In MP, the positivity rate increased to 2.3% on Thursday and there are 2,435 active cases in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'375 mn Indian children may suffer due to Covid-19 pandemic': CSE report
- CSE’s director general Sunita Narian said Covid-19 had made the world’s poor poorer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronil row: Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Health min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar talks to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reviews disengagement on LAC
- This was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year, and it came days after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's commercial head
- Aparna Purohit was accused of the inappropriate depiction of UP police personnel, Hindu deities and adverse portrayal of a character playing the PM.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will petrol and diesel prices be reduced? 'It's a dharam sankat', says FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Bandh: What services are likely to be affected, what not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Corrupt, liars!' PM Modi attacks DMK-Congress combine in TN, Puducherry
- PM Modi was in the two-poll bound neighbouring regions to launch a slew of infrastructure projects meant to give his regional allies a fillip.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: President's Rule imposed in Puducherry
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav': Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime's Aparna Purohit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For Andhra MLC polls, Jagan Reddy names sons of lawmakers who died of Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Newspaper Society writes to Google to pay for news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox