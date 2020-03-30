Jamiat writes to PM Modi, offers 10,000 Covid-19 isolation centres

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:34 IST

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday offered its facilities to set up isolation centres for coronavirus patients that can house up to 10,000 people.

Former Member of Parliament and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s general secretary Maulana Mahmood A Madani in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, “It has come to our knowledge that the emerging circumstances might require quarantine of large number of people to contain the spread of coronavirus….. We would like to offer the premises under control of our network in various parts of the country. On a rough estimate we can voluntarily accommodate up to 10,000 people. You are requested to please direct the concerned authorities to let us know of their requirements wherever and whenever the need might arise.”

Madani also said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also activated all its state and district units to offer relief to people in need through thousands of locally organised disaster management and relief committees of civilian volunteers.

Follow coronavirus updates here.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has now risen to 1071. Twenty nine people have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far as the country fights to stop community transmission of the virus from taking a hold.

India has pulled out all the stops to fight the coronavirus pandemic by drafting in state-owned facilities and production units and private companies to boost manufacture and supply of medical equipment and setting up quarantine facilities.

Last week, the Indian Railways prepared the first prototype of an isolation coach for Covid-19 patients. The prototype is equipped with 10 isolation wards per coach. Each zone of Indian Railways has been tasked with manufacturing 10 such coaches a week.

The armed forces have also set up several quarantine facilities