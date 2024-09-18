Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024: Phase 1 polling for 24 seats today amid massive security | 10 facts

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024: For the first time in a decade, voters in Jammu and Kashmir are heading to the polls on Wednesday for the first of the three-phase assembly election 2024. Polling officials check EVMs and other election material for the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(PTI)

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 23 lakh voters will determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, contesting for 24 assembly constituencies—eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley.

The government has implemented multi-tier security arrangements, involving the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Here are 10 points on Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: