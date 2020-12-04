e-paper
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir DDC candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers

Jammu and Kashmir DDC candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers

This is the first incident of a violent attack to disrupt the DDC polls, process for which began a month ago.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections.
Unidentified gunmen attacked a district development council candidate (DDC) in South Kashmir’s Kokernag area while polling for the third phase took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

This is the first attack on any DDC candidate since the election process began last month. The candidate who was shot at has been identified as Anees ul Islam. He was attacked near Sagam in Kokernag.

People familiar with the development said that Anees had recently joined the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari. Officials said that he has been shifted to a hospital. Police and Indian Army personnel reached the spot of the attack for investigations.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah said the attack was carried out by forces inimical to peace.

“Disturbing reports coming in from Kokernag in South Kashmir of an attack on a DDC election candidate. I hope & pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces that have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Three tier security arrangements are in place while the DDC polls, to elect 280 candidates, are being held in eight phases in the UT. So far, 25.58% votes were recorded in the third phase of polling till 11am.

