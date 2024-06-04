Jammu and Kashmir: Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti trailing

Two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are trailing from Baramulla and Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photos)

Of the six seats of J&K and Ladakh, the National Conference (NC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independents area leading on two seats each.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah after completion of five rounds of counting is trailing behind former independent legislator, Engineer Abdul Rashid, who contested polls from Tihar jail. Rashid’s campaign was run by his son Abrar Rashid, who is a university student.

Rashid has so far got 117,377 votes and is leading by a margin of 51,858 votes over Omar Abdullah, who has got 65,519. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone is on the third spot, securing 46,270 votes.

Another former CM and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti is also trailing in Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 120,847. NC candidate Mian Altaf has so far secured 217,356 votes while Mehbooba Mufti secured 96,509 votes.

NC is leading from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat while the BJP is leading from both Jammu and Udhampur seats. From Ladakh, independent candidate Haneefa Jan is leading by a margin of over 17,000 votes.