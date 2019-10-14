‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Ballabhgarh on Monday, impressed upon the audience that India today was making decisions that could not be imagined earlier. As an example, he once again cited the abrogation of Article 370, which provided for the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said he has been elected as PM for the second term for five years and even though he has not even completed five months in office, he has been making decisions after decisions. The landmark decisions include the law on triple talaq, abrogation of article 370 and strengthening nation’s security apparatus by amending the UAPA Act.

The PM credited people’s support for him to be able to make the decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He said J&K, Ladakh is on “naya raasta” of vikas and vishwas. In his second term, PM Modi added the term vishwas to his “sabka saath, sabka vikas” slogan of 2014.

He told the people that they chose the lotus symbol and empowered him to make decisions on their behalf and help fulfil their aspirations.

He alleged that the opposition is in “trauma” and is now seeking help from powers abroad.

Last Thursday, the BJP attacked the Congress over its “shameful shenanigans” after the UK representatives of its overseas wing discussed the Kashmir situation with Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The PM once again challenged the opposition to go among people and tell them that they would restore Article 370 if they come to power.

The PM directly blamed the Congress for stonewalling development and change in the country. As an example, he cited the Congress’ opposition to the triple talaq law.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 16:20 IST