 Jammu and Kashmir: Police release sketches of four terrorists in Kathua | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu and Kashmir: Police release sketches of four terrorists in Kathua

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2024 02:56 PM IST

A reward of ₹20 lakh has been declared for ‘actionable information’ on the terrorists.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua have released sketches of four terrorists, saying that they were last seen in the ‘higher reaches’ of the district.

The sketches released by Kathua Police on social media (Courtesy: X/@KathuaPolice)
The sketches released by Kathua Police on social media (Courtesy: X/@KathuaPolice)

Also, a reward of 20 lakh has been declared for ‘actionable information’ on the terrorists.

“Kathua Police releases sketches of 04 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks (mud-houses) of Malhar, Bani & Seojdhar. A reward of 05 lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

In recent months, the Jammu region has witnessed several terror attacks, starting with the June 9 targeting of a pilgrim bus in Reasi, resulting in the killing of 11 passengers. The Reasi attack unfolded even as prime minister Narendra Modi was taking oath for his third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

On July 8, terrorists ambushed a patrol of the Indian Army in Kathua's Machedi, with five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) losing their lives. On July 15, four soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in action in an encounter with a separate group of terrorists in Doda district's Desa forests.

On July 26, the 25th anniversary of India winning the Kargil War vs. Pakistan, PM Modi, who visited the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh, warned Pakistan that its ‘nefarious plans’ would never ‘materialise.’

"Pakistan faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history. Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed…our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he vowed in his address.

Live Score
