Home / India News / Terrorists open fire at security forces in J-K's Anantnag, one cop injured

Terrorists open fire at security forces in J-K's Anantnag, one cop injured

ByShobhit Gupta
May 04, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: In the incident one police man sustained minor injuries.

Suspected terrorists open fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries.(Representative image)
In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries.(Representative image)

In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries. He has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

"Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

(with inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir
jammu and kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out