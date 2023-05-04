Terrorists open fire at security forces in J-K's Anantnag, one cop injured

Suspected terrorists open fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries.(Representative image)

In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries. He has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

"Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

