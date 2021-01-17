IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD

  • The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Reeling under intense cold, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be hit by another wet weather system from January 22, meteorological officials said.

They said a Western Disturbance and the winds from the Mediterranean are most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh between January 22nd and 25th.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that the disturbances will result in fairly widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in the plains of Jammu during the period with main activity on January 24th.

"This system is much weaker than the previous one. So we expect precipitation of lower intensity compared to the previous one," said Lotus.

Many parts of the UT received widespread and heavy snowfall from January 3 to January 8, resulting in the closing of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and affecting air traffic for days together.

After the precipitation, the Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.

Lotus said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a minimum temperature of -8.4 deg C on 14th January which broke the previous record of -8.3 deg C registered 25 years ago in 1995.

"There was complete freezing of the Dal Lake with kids playing on the frozen lake, which happened after almost three decades," he said.

The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday was Qazigund in south Kashmir, where the mercury plunged to minus 9 degree Celsius, around 5.7 notches below normal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 4. 2 degrees C while the temperature went to minus 8.7 degrees C in the tourist resort of Pahalgam.

“The summer capital of Srinagar froze at minus 7.6 degree C, some 5.5 degrees lower than the normal,” said Mohammad Hussain Mir, a meteorologist of MeT centre in Srinagar.

Jammu division’s Bhaderwah and Batote regions recorded temperatures of 1.5 degrees C and 4.2 degrees C, respectively.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh registered a temperature of minus 12.1 degrees C while Kargil was even colder at minus 17.4 degrees C. The coldest place in the country, Drass, recorded a bone chilling minus 25.6 degrees C temperature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news weather updates imd bulletin
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers demonstrate during the nationwide strike called by Farmers' Unions at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers demonstrate during the nationwide strike called by Farmers' Unions at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to sit-in at Ramlila Maidan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:14 PM IST
The application was filed by Dr AP Singh, a lawyer on behalf of the farmer union--Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti (BKUL).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of the Ethanol projects of M/S Kedarnath Sugar and Agro products at Karakalmatti village in Bagalkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of the Ethanol projects of M/S Kedarnath Sugar and Agro products at Karakalmatti village in Bagalkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence borders safe under BJP govt: Shah

PTI, Belagavi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Amit Shah said a determined government had responded fiercely to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years.(Reuters)
The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years.(Reuters)
india news

Haridwar painted in colours of folk tradition, culture during Maha Kumbh Mela

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
india news

Farooq Abdullah asks PM to restore 4G internet in J&K; prays for vaccine success

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:40 PM IST
He prayed for the success of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged people to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood at all costs for overall prosperity and development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Ludhiana head for Delhi on Sunday to participate in a tractor march, (ANI)
Farmers from Ludhiana head for Delhi on Sunday to participate in a tractor march, (ANI)
india news

Will hold peaceful Republic Day parade in Delhi, say farm unions

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, said farmers all over the country would also take out similar parades in state capitals and district headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The call for the strike came after Congress chief in Tripura was attacked on Sunday allegedly by supporters of the ruling BJP.(Representative image/HT PHOTO.)
The call for the strike came after Congress chief in Tripura was attacked on Sunday allegedly by supporters of the ruling BJP.(Representative image/HT PHOTO.)
india news

Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • The BJP has denied any involvement in the attack on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi remembered him as "a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity".(@narendramodi/Twitter)
PM Modi remembered him as "a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity".(@narendramodi/Twitter)
india news

'Leaves our cultural world poorer': PM condoles Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's loss

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The sudden demise of Khan has left many, including his family, in shock as the musician was keeping well and was about to turn 90 on March 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers forced to agitate as opposition in country is weak: Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The next meeting between farmers demanding the repealing of the farm laws and representatives of the government is scheduled for January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the party will contest in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021(HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the party will contest in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021(HT PHOTO)
india news

'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:36 PM IST
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shiv Sena had contested from West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment, Satyendar Jain has said. (ANI)
Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment, Satyendar Jain has said. (ANI)
india news

Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST
In Delhi, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. The vaccine drive in the city will be held four times a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photographs of Uttarakhand government schools put up by AAP during a photo exhibition under "selfie with school campaign" in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
Photographs of Uttarakhand government schools put up by AAP during a photo exhibition under "selfie with school campaign" in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
india news

AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent.(AP)
For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent.(AP)
india news

No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases of Covid-19 and a consequential decline in the active cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
india news

14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
The Supreme Court on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
SC may take into account the matter of recusal of the member from the panel on Monday when it is scheduled to hear the pleas relating to the controversial farm laws and the farmers protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahujan Samajwadi Manch organises a Tiranga Yatra with the poster in support of farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Bahujan Samajwadi Manch organises a Tiranga Yatra with the poster in support of farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:51 PM IST
“No disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP