J&K: Two non-local labourers injured in grenade attack in Shopian, say cops

In another attack on civilians, two non-labourers were injured after terrorists hurled grenade at Aglar Zainapora in Shopian district in south Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

“#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade at Aglar Zainapora, area of #Shopian, resulting in minor injuries to 02 outside labourers. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the tweet read.



The attack on migrant labourers in Shopian comes a day after terrorists shot dead a labourer from Bihar and injured another from Punjab in Chadoora area of Budgam. Dilkhush Kumar, who hailed from Arnia in Bihar and Punjab resident Rajan were shot at by terrorists while they were working at a brick kiln in Magraypora village of Chadoora area in Budgam. Both of them were rushed to the hospital where Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed an increase in targeted killings by terrorists. On Thursday, bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by the terrorists in Kulgam district. This took place days after a school teacher named Rajni Bala was fatally shot in Gopalpora area of the same district.



There have been massive protests across the Kashmir Valley by the Kashmiri Hindus demanding they be moved to safer locations.

