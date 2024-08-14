Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 14, 2024, is 9.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.8 °C and 10.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.74 °C and 9.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 5.8 °C and 10.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.74 °C and 9.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 5.8 °C and 10.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|9.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|4.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|6.51 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|9.69 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|8.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|6.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|7.54 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
SHARE
Copy