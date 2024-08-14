Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 9.32 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 4.93 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 6.51 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 9.69 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 8.93 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 6.98 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 7.54 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 14, 2024, is 9.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.8 °C and 10.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.74 °C and 9.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 5.8 °C and 10.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

