Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 7.0 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 7.07 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 7.64 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 6.92 °C Rain and snow August 27, 2024 3.59 °C Rain and snow August 28, 2024 9.31 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 8.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 22, 2024, is 7.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.15 °C and 9.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.1 °C and 7.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 1.15 °C and 9.31 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

