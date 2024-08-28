Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.36 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 29, 2024 6.04 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 5.83 °C Rain and snow August 31, 2024 7.65 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 8.1 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 7.4 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 6.7 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 6.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 28, 2024, is 5.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.36 °C and 6.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.62 °C and 6.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 1.36 °C and 6.49 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

