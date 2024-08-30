Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.72 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 7.14 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 8.54 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 7.89 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 4.08 °C Rain and snow September 4, 2024 3.59 °C Snow September 5, 2024 4.32 °C Rain and snow September 6, 2024 4.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 30, 2024, is 3.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.72 °C and 5.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.52 °C and 8.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 1.72 °C and 5.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

