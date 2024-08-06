 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.12 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi
hindustan times.com
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 6, 2024, is 7.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.12 °C and 9.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.19 °C and 10.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.12 °C and 9.92 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 7, 2024 8.63 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 8.15 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 9.6 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 11.8 °C Moderate rain
August 11, 2024 3.9 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 7.19 °C Light rain
August 13, 2024 9.22 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.81 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.71 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 30.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.12 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 25.58 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.57 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.12 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on August 06, 2024
See more

News / India News / Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.12 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
