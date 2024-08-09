Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 9, 2024
Aug 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 9, 2024, is 8.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.49 °C and 10.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.98 °C and 10.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 4.49 °C and 10.46 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 10, 2024
|9.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|8.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|6.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|8.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|10.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|12.97 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|11.33 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.32 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.15 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.66 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.8 °C
|Light rain
